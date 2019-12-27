Home

Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Janice Hanlon
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
56 Sacred Heart Drive
Groton, CT
Janice H. Hanlon


1928 - 2019
Janice H. Hanlon Obituary
Groton - Janice H. Hanlon, 91, of Groton died Dec. 10, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born Sept. 23, 1928, in Northport N.Y. to Harvey Healy and Bernice Lewis Healy. Janice married Edmund Hanlon, he preceded her in death in 2016. They had three children.

A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 56 Sacred Heart Drive in Groton.

Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on Dec. 27, 2019
