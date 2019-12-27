|
Groton - Janice H. Hanlon, 91, of Groton died Dec. 10, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born Sept. 23, 1928, in Northport N.Y. to Harvey Healy and Bernice Lewis Healy. Janice married Edmund Hanlon, he preceded her in death in 2016. They had three children.
A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 56 Sacred Heart Drive in Groton.
Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on Dec. 27, 2019