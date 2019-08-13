|
|
New London - Janice L. Reynolds, 56, of New London, passed away Aug. 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a three-year courageous fight with breast cancer.
She was born May 17, 1963, in Ahoskie, N.C. the daughter of Samuel Tucker and Ethelyne Hardy.
A woman whose legacy was love and patience with a smile. She was employed as a painter at Electric Boat.
She leaves behind a son, Charles Reynolds; and a daughter, Janisha Ethelyne Reynolds; as well as grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. She has three brothers, Sylvester, Gregory, and Billy Tucker; two sisters, Deborah and Peggy Tucker. She was predeceased by a brother, Sam Tucker.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. to 12 Wednesday, Aug. 14th, with a funeral service to follow at 12, at the Thomas L. Neilan & sons Funeral Home on 12 Ocean Ave., New London. Interment will be in Jordan Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Aug. 13, 2019