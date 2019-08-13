Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
Janice L. Reynolds


1963 - 2019
Janice L. Reynolds Obituary
New London - Janice L. Reynolds, 56, of New London, passed away Aug. 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a three-year courageous fight with breast cancer.

She was born May 17, 1963, in Ahoskie, N.C. the daughter of Samuel Tucker and Ethelyne Hardy.

A woman whose legacy was love and patience with a smile. She was employed as a painter at Electric Boat.

She leaves behind a son, Charles Reynolds; and a daughter, Janisha Ethelyne Reynolds; as well as grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. She has three brothers, Sylvester, Gregory, and Billy Tucker; two sisters, Deborah and Peggy Tucker. She was predeceased by a brother, Sam Tucker.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. to 12 Wednesday, Aug. 14th, with a funeral service to follow at 12, at the Thomas L. Neilan & sons Funeral Home on 12 Ocean Ave., New London. Interment will be in Jordan Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared on Janice's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Aug. 13, 2019
