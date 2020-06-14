Palm Bay, Fla. - Janice Teresa (Wadleigh) Sartain, 75, of Palm Bay, Fla. passed away unexpectedly June 10, 2020, at Palm Bay Hospital. Janice was born and raised in New London. She and her husband resided at Rogers Lake in Old Lyme for many years.
Janice graduated from New London High School and a business college in Boston, Mass. Janice had a distinguished career as human resources manager for the former New England Savings Bank in New London and Silgan Plastics Corporation in Deep River. Upon retirement, Janice and her husband moved to Palm Bay, Fla., where she volunteered for many years at the Palm Bay Library and Palm Bay Hospital. She enjoyed travelling in the U.S. with her sister and brother-in-law.
Janice is survied by her brother Roger and his wife Carol Wadleigh, of Centennial, Colo., brother Bruce and his wife Nancy Wadleigh of Bryceville, Fla., and sister Susan and her husband Rin Musser of Bryceville, Fla.; sister-in-law JoAnn Wadleigh; and niece, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband G. Emerson Sartain; parents Ralph and Ruth Wadleigh; and brother Ralph (Buddy) Wadleigh.
Interment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.
Janice graduated from New London High School and a business college in Boston, Mass. Janice had a distinguished career as human resources manager for the former New England Savings Bank in New London and Silgan Plastics Corporation in Deep River. Upon retirement, Janice and her husband moved to Palm Bay, Fla., where she volunteered for many years at the Palm Bay Library and Palm Bay Hospital. She enjoyed travelling in the U.S. with her sister and brother-in-law.
Janice is survied by her brother Roger and his wife Carol Wadleigh, of Centennial, Colo., brother Bruce and his wife Nancy Wadleigh of Bryceville, Fla., and sister Susan and her husband Rin Musser of Bryceville, Fla.; sister-in-law JoAnn Wadleigh; and niece, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband G. Emerson Sartain; parents Ralph and Ruth Wadleigh; and brother Ralph (Buddy) Wadleigh.
Interment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 14, 2020.