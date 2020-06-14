Janice Teresa (Wadleigh) Sartain
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Palm Bay, Fla. - Janice Teresa (Wadleigh) Sartain, 75, of Palm Bay, Fla. passed away unexpectedly June 10, 2020, at Palm Bay Hospital. Janice was born and raised in New London. She and her husband resided at Rogers Lake in Old Lyme for many years.

Janice graduated from New London High School and a business college in Boston, Mass. Janice had a distinguished career as human resources manager for the former New England Savings Bank in New London and Silgan Plastics Corporation in Deep River. Upon retirement, Janice and her husband moved to Palm Bay, Fla., where she volunteered for many years at the Palm Bay Library and Palm Bay Hospital. She enjoyed travelling in the U.S. with her sister and brother-in-law.

Janice is survied by her brother Roger and his wife Carol Wadleigh, of Centennial, Colo., brother Bruce and his wife Nancy Wadleigh of Bryceville, Fla., and sister Susan and her husband Rin Musser of Bryceville, Fla.; sister-in-law JoAnn Wadleigh; and niece, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband G. Emerson Sartain; parents Ralph and Ruth Wadleigh; and brother Ralph (Buddy) Wadleigh.

Interment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved