|
|
|
Mystic - Janith W. Clay, 89, of Mystic died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Clay.
Her family will greet relatives and friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Mark's Church, 15 Pearl Street, Mystic. Burial in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic, will be private for the family.
A complete obituary will be published in Friday's New London Day.
Published in The Day on June 6, 2019
Read More