Mystic - Janith W. Clay, 89, passed away peacefully at her beloved Riverview home in Mystic June 5, 2019, surrounded by the love of family. Janith was born April 13, 1930, to Charles and Mary Welch.



She was predeceased by her brother Leo Welch; and son-in-law William Parker. Janith is survived by her loving husband, Robert; and three daughters, Nancy Caron (Bill), Melinda Comeau (John), and Jennifer King (Ken). She will be deeply missed by her special sister, Marianne Wydler; brother, Aldo Perry; and grandchildren, Nicholas Parker (Erin), Brittany Poley (John), Courtney Murray (Robbie), Stefanie Emery (Jared), Diana Hannon (Michael), Colby Lemieux (Matt), and Clay Caron. She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Macey, Josh, Jacob, Parker, Vera, Piper and Austin as well as many nieces and nephews.



Janith was a member, and past regent, of the Anna Warner Bailey DAR chapter. She was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church where she served on The Altar Guild for forty years and received The Lionheart Award for outstanding service. She was an entrepreneur touching lives of families in downtown Mystic as the owner of The Blue Horse Children Shop. Janith selflessly devoted her time to many charities and inspired those around her to embody her giving spirit. After years as a Girl Scout, she embraced the role of leader for her daughters. She believed family was the most important thing in life and said she was the happiest when surrounded by her children, son in laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When she wasn't entertaining in her beautiful home, she treasured regular family vacations to Cape Code, Outer Banks and the New Jersey Shore. Janith was always the stylish leader of the adventures, providing lasting memories for her family.



Her family will greet relatives and friends from 7 to 9 p.m. June 7, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl St, historic downtown Mystic. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Mark's Church, 15 Pearl St, Mystic. Burial will be private for the family.



Donations in her memory may be made to Child and Family Agency of New London. Published in The Day on June 7, 2019