Stonington - Jared Ayres Beaulieu passed away at home June 8, 2019, after a long illness. He was a great lover of the sea and the Stonington area, of which he was a resident from his early teens. Jared had two passions; sailing the waters of Fishers Island Sound and his family. A generous man with his time and spirit, Jared was secretary of the Westerly Lions Club for over twenty years and was employed at United Builders Supply in Westerly for forty-five years.



Jared is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Judith; his daughters, Callie Beaulieu and Rebecca (Beaulieu) McGeorge; his son-in-law Matthew McGeorge; and his grandchildren, Owen Michael McGeorge and Imogen Ayres McGeorge. He is further survived by his brother Roderic Beaulieu and his wife, Jane; his brother Robert Beaulieu, and his wife Elise; his niece, Lenore Craite and his nephew, Tristan Beaulieu.



Calling hours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly RI.



In lieu of flowers, Jared requested that donations be made to the Westerly Lions Club Foundation, P.O. Box 611, Westerly, RI 02891.



For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com