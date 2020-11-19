East Lyme - Jared Thomas Mills, 33, of East Lyme passed away unexpectedly Nov. 6, 2020, after a fall in his mother's home in Waterford. He was born Feb. 2, 1987, in Middletown, to Kathleen Sheaffer of Waterford and John Mills of Portsmouth, N.H. Jared grew and lived in East Lyme most of his life but also lived the last few years in Charleston, S.C.
He is survived by his parents, Kathleen and John; stepfather Brian Bowen; and his brother Stephen Mills of East Lyme. He is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins who he loved dearly. He had many very special friends including his best friend, his other brother Brandon Anton of East Lyme.
Jared graduated East Lyme High School in 2005. He worked for many years in Charleston, S.C. with his great friend Robert Peterson of South Carolina. While mastering his skills by working on amazing historical renovations. The properties he worked on were mostly built in the 1800s, some dating back before the Civil War. He became accomplished and respected in his craft by the tedious craftsmanship that he loved so much. What he loved more than his work was the history and beauty of the Charleston area. He loved his hometown of East Lyme but he loved Charleston too. He was always the life of the party and brought a smile to everyone he came across. He will be forever loved and missed by everyone who knew Jared Thomas Mills
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 there will not be an opportunity for calling hours. There will be a private ceremony for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. All condolences can be mailed to Jared's mother, Kathleen Sheaffer, 22 Race Rock Road, Waterford, CT 06385.
To see Jared's full obituary, go to www.neilanfuneralhome.com