1/
Jasmine F. Bereis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jasmine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
New London - Jasmine F. Bereis, 34, died peacefully Nov. 26, 2020. Jasmine was a beautiful person with a big heart. She loved traveling, going to the beach, boating, jet skiing, gardening, crocheting, reading, fishing and watching fireworks. She loved animals and adored her nephews. She will be forever loved by her mother Carol Bereis; twin sister Jessica Matthewson; nephews, Aidan and Caleb Matthewson; and her longtime, devoted friend Paul Silis. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 638 Broad St., New London.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved