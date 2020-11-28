New London - Jasmine F. Bereis, 34, died peacefully Nov. 26, 2020. Jasmine was a beautiful person with a big heart. She loved traveling, going to the beach, boating, jet skiing, gardening, crocheting, reading, fishing and watching fireworks. She loved animals and adored her nephews. She will be forever loved by her mother Carol Bereis; twin sister Jessica Matthewson; nephews, Aidan and Caleb Matthewson; and her longtime, devoted friend Paul Silis. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 638 Broad St., New London.



