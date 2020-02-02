|
|
Auburn Hills, Mich. - Jason Charles Davis, 42, of Auburn Hills, Mich., died quietly Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, from heart disease. Jason was born Dec. 4, 1977, in Baltimore County, Md. He was the only son, and love of their lives, of Luther Charles Davis of New London and Sharon Ann Davis of Pittsburgh, Pa.
Jason always loved cars. He received excellent grades in high school in Florence, S.C. He earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the General Motors Institute of Technology School at Kettering University in Flint, Mich. During college, he alternated spending 50 percent of his time in the classroom and 50 percent of his time in co-op jobs at General Motors, Volvo and Chrysler. This combination of education and work experience helped him to do well as a design engineer of engine components at FEV, Isuzu, Detroit Diesel, Cosworth Technology and Mercedes in Michigan and at Moss Motors Ltd. and Jackson Racing in California. His last challenge was helping design motors for underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) at Hibbard Inshore.
Jason is predeceased by his grandparents: Earl E. Davis and Carol M. Eccleston Davis, Rev. Shedrick Williams Sr. and Rosalee Smalls Williams. Jason is survived by his parents, Luther Charles Davis and Sharon Ann Williams Davis of Hope Valley, R.I.; uncle Shedrick Williams Jr. and aunt Marella Williams of Kokomo, Ind.; uncle Robert Davis and aunt Zita Davis of Bridgeport; cousins, Rakuya Artis of Auburn Hills, Mich., Dartagnon Williams of Kokomo, Ind. and Yanna Davis and Joshua Davis of Bridgeport.
A memorial service was held Jan. 25, 2020, Kingston Congregational Church in Kingston, R.I.
Published in The Day on Feb. 2, 2020