Jacksonville, Fla. - Jason Edward Harran,70, born May 4, 1948, passed away peacefully Saturday April 6, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida where he had resided since 1980.



He was born in New London and grew up in Waterford, graduating from Waterford High School in 1966. Jason was a Vietnam veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years. During his career, he served in countries including Ireland and Italy, plus Saudia Arabia and Bahrain in the Persian Gulf. He later worked stateside at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery Maine, served as a recruiter in Rhode Island, and was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Fulton in New London. He garnered several awards and commendations, advancing to the rank of Command Master Chief before retiring.



After retirement, an avid golfer, Jason regularly played at local courses around the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville. He enjoyed working at the Marsh Landing Country Club before becoming a manager at the Merrill Lynch Credit Corporation. He was employed for a short time with the Internal Revenue Service, before accepting a position as a researcher for a private security company. He later worked at Tobacco Cove West where be shared his knowledge and appreciation for fine cigars. Jason was a man of many interests and talents. His friendship, generous spirit, quiet manner, intelligence, wry wit and tremendous sense of humor will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.



He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Dorothy (Stevens) of New London; and his brother James of Waterford. He is survived by his wife Rena; children, Kelley Patrick and Kevin; grandchildren, Bryson and Morgan; and brother John, all of Florida. He is also survived by his brother Jerry (Catherine); and sister-in-law Gloria, all residing in Waterford. Jason will also be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Private remembrances were observed by the immediate family in Jacksonville. Memorial donations may be made to the or the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation at www.mds-foundation.org. Published in The Day on May 31, 2019