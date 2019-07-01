Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Jason Michael Ramus


1981 - 2019
Jason Michael Ramus Obituary

Enfield - Jason Michael Ramus, 38, of Enfield and formerly of New London, entered eternal life on June 28, 2019. He was born Feb. 24, 1981, in New London, the son of Karen Cannamela Henry of New London and the late Gary Ramus.

His family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at noon at St. Joseph Church, New London.

A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on July 1, 2019
