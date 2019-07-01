|
Enfield - Jason Michael Ramus, 38, of Enfield and formerly of New London, entered eternal life on June 28, 2019. He was born Feb. 24, 1981, in New London, the son of Karen Cannamela Henry of New London and the late Gary Ramus.
His family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at noon at St. Joseph Church, New London.
A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday edition of The Day.
