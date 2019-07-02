Enfield - Jason M. Ramus, 38, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 28, 2019.



Born in New London, Jason graduated from Montville High School and lived in this area before moving to Enfield six years ago. He loved to fish, cook, was an avid Red Rox and Jets fan, and an overall sports enthusiast. Jason was on the Board of the Enfield Little League where he was also a coach. He was very proud of his Italian heritage, and had a great love for his family and for the City of New London.



He was a devoted father and a loving husband, and brought much laughter and joy to all that he touched. He was predeceased by his father, Gary Ramus. He leaves his wife, Sarah M. Humphries; a son, Joseph M. Ramus of Enfield; his mother, Karen (Cannamela) Henry of Waterford; a brother, Kevin Z. Henry of Waterford; a half-sister, Kasey Lawlor of Norwich; his cousins, Adam Toolan and his wife Brooke of Oakdale, Ashley Toolan of Calif.; his aunt and her husband, Joanne and James Bargmann of Waterford; his uncle and his wife, Mark and Evelyn Cannamela of Preston; and all the Ramus and Humphries Families.



Calling hours are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, followed by a Mass at 12 p.m. in St. Joseph's Church, at the corner of Squire Lane and Montauk Avenue. The burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Published in The Day on July 2, 2019