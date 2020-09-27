Waterford - Jayne A. (Beran) Ellis, 85, passed away Sept. 19, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born Oct. 16, 1934, in New London, the daughter of the late James and Mary Ann (Magowan) Beran. She was married to Leroy F. Ellis for 65 years. They had three children: daughter Robin Elliott and her husband Steven of Waterford, son James L. Ellis (Serena Howard) of Ludlow, Vt. and daughter Mary Ann Susi and husband John of Southington.
Jayne grew up in Ridgewood Park in Waterford, and later raised her family there. She loved the neighborhood's proximity to the beach, and spent summers at the shore with her children. Jayne enjoyed sewing and loved to cook and bake. She was also an extraordinary cake decorator; her beautiful cakes were a labor of love. Jayne spent most of her career serving our youth at Waterford School Food Service for 25 years, until she retired. She cared deeply about nutrition and every student was treated like one of her own.
She was a proud grandmother, "Nanny," who relished time spent with her five grandchildren: Landon Elliott (Angela Strafaci) of East Lyme, Bree (Elliott) Driscoll and her husband Shane of Old Lyme, Brett, Zac and Garrett Susi of Southington; and the newest family addition, great-grandson Briggs Driscoll, who Nanny adored. She was predeceased by her younger sister Irene Higgins. In addition to her husband and three children, she is survived by elder sister Constance Castagna; brother-in-law Ronald Ellis and his wife Kathleen; and several nieces and nephews.
The family sends a special "thank you" to the doctors and nurses at Yale New Haven Hospital for their care and compassion towards our wife and mom. Also, "thank you" to all the VNA , especially Tina for her love and support to our family.
A private ceremony will take place at Jordan cemetery at a future date. Donations may be made in her memory to Goshen Fire House Scholarship Fund in Waterford. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, is assisting the family. Please visit www.byles.com
