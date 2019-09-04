Home

J.B Leone Latrell Edwards


2008 - 2019
J.B Leone Latrell Edwards Obituary
New London - J.B. Leone Latrell Edwards, 11, passed onto heaven Aug. 28, 2019, at 7:45 p.m. He was born July 5, 2008, in New London.

Survivors include his father Michael J.B. Lewis of New London and his mother Tamara M. Edwards of New London; his grandfather J.B. Lagrone and his grandmother Debra K. Carter; his brothers, Rayvon Edwards Vincent, J.B. Marquise Parker, Eric Cambell Jr. and Jerome Rajon J.B. Edwards; his sisters, Mykela N. Parker and Nancy Jaireanise Kathleen Edwards. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins and well as a nephew and various friends also survives him.

J.B. enjoyed rapping to rap music, loved hip-hop, drawing, school and corresponding via the internet with various family members and friends.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Abounding Grace Ministry, Connecticut Ave., New London. Interment will follow in Jordan Cemetery, Boston Post Rd., Waterford.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 4, 2019
