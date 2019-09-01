|
Westerly - Jean Adelaide Raynor Mase, of 100 inspiring years, passed early in the morning Aug. 26, 2019, with her granddaughter Meredith holding her hand. She was born to Francis Ketchum Raynor and Josephine Matthews Raynor in Glenridge, N.J. The family was raised in Mountain Lakes, N.J. Jean had one sister, Eleanor. The Raynor's were a family of bridge players who also loved the outdoors.
After finishing her studies in the Department of Human Ecology at Cornell University, Jean became an office training supervisor at Bamberger's Department Store until she enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944. She served as a Lieutenant Junior Grade from 1944 to 1947, as the Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Portland, Ore., and as the Assistant Disbursing Officer at the Navy Pier in Chicago, Ill. While on leave she met her future husband Robert, who predeceased her in 1999, at Quonnie, Charlestown, R.I. Jean and Bob had two sons, Robert and Laurence. The Mase family was raised in Cedar Grove, N.J, but they spent many weekends and summers in Quonnie where it all began.
Jean loved living in Cedar Grove and always held a special place for her friends on Franklin Street and in her heart. Jean and Bob moved to Quonnie for their retirement in 1981, and it was in Quonnie where Jean's many more friendships flourished and she loved and was loved by the people who knew her. Everyone knew Jean as the lady sitting and waving from her front room to all passers-by. Jean found a home in the Dunn's Corner Community Church Presbyterian which she attended for nearly half of her life. Jean's sister Eleanor, who predeceases her, has one daughter Cathy who loved Jean dearly. In short, Jean loved her family and friends above everything, and she loved breathing in the Quonnie air until the end. In the last two years of her life, Jean found a home in the Chestnut Cottages at the Elms Retirement Residence in Westerly, R.I. The staff loved her (and she them) and the whole Mase family always felt at home there.
Jean She is survived by her two sons, Robbie and Laurie; Laurie's wife, Joyce, and their two daughters, Carolyn and Meredith; her niece Cathy Burns Quencer and husband Bill, and their two children, Elizabeth and Luke.
Jean never wore black. In honor of Jean's memory, please wear colors rather than black to attend her Service of Celebration that will be conducted during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday Sept. 22, at the Dunn's Corner Community Church Presbyterian in Westerly, R.I.
