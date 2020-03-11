|
|
Gales Ferry - "You could tell Jean anything, except what to do, because she was going to do whatever the hell she wanted to, no matter what you had to say about it." Jean Carrol Wright, devoted teacher, writer, medical expert and dog enthusiast, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, in New London after suffering a stroke.
The eldest child of Fred and Sophia Wright, Jean's early years were spent on a family farm in a small home built by her father in Center Groton. Her rural upbringing was central to her short story writing. Music-making filled her youth in many forms from playing the piano at home, to clarinet in the Fitch Marching Band, to singing in the car. She played Bianca for the Pfizer Players production of "Kiss Me Kate," and could belt a tune to the back of the house. She was a member of the last class to graduate from the Joseph Lawrence School of Nursing, and began her career as a registered nurse. While a student there, she married Richard McNickle and the couple settled in Ledyard, where they raised three children before separating.
Three decades later, she completed her undergraduate education at Eastern Connecticut University and continued her advanced studies by earning a master of science in nursing (MSN) from the University of Hartford. This accomplishment enabled her to teach courses in both nursing and creative writing at Three Rivers Community College. An accomplished dog breeder, she traveled the country showing her champion canines. By matching her knowledge of science with the practical attitude she acquired growing up on a small farm, she was able to make sound choices for developing healthy and capable animals. Her expertise in this area was often sought by breeders and dog enthusiasts in many parts of the world. Jo'Jevon, the kennel that she established with her colleagues, Joan Child and Yvonne Croft, continues to be regarded as the center for one of the major breeding lines of Tibetan spaniels in North America. Their champion, Paladin, was named "Top Tibbie" in 1988, and went on to win Best of Breed at the Westminster Dog Show the following year. In the final months of her life, she was researching and composing a semi-biographical novel detailing the immigration of her mother's family from Greece to New London.
Jean is survived by her children, Kato McNickle and spouse Deb of Groton, Candy Vorra and husband Bill of North Stonington and Fred McNickle and wife Kerry of Manahawkin, N.J.; four grandchildren: Will Vorra and Reilly, and Griffin and Trevor McNickle; her two brothers, Tage Wright and wife Cindy of Oakdale and Charles Wright and partner Megan, both world-travelers; and her dog, Tangerine. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Oliver's House Rescue in Lebanon, or your local Humane Society. "Remember always to wash your hands to prevent spreading viruses and spay and neuter your pets."
A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at noon, Saturday, March 14, at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic. Please wear something yellow as it was her favorite color, and spring is on its way.
Published in The Day on Mar. 11, 2020