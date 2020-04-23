|
|
Old Saybrook - Jean D. (Dully) Kramer, 87, of Old Saybrook passed away April 18, 2020.
Born in Hartford March 1, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Frank Dully and Monica (Cooney) Dully.
She was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy, and University of Saint Joseph both of West Hartford.
Jean taught in Hartford for over thirty years, spending most of her career at Martin Luther King Elementary School as a reading specialist. She was a member of The Connecticut Education Association.
She was predeceased by her husband, John L. Kramer; her sisters, Joan Graf, her identical twin, and Ann Luby.
Jean leaves two daughters, Karen Morawski and her husband Wayne of Granby, and Lauren Murphy and her husband John of Fernadina Beach, Fla.; five beloved grandchildren, Michael Morawski and his wife Sarah, Stephen Morawski and Kevin Morawski all of Granby, John Murphy and his wife Katie of South Windsor and Kelly Murphy of Winter Springs, Fla.; two great-granddaughters, Finley and Abigail Morawski of Granby; and two brothers, Dr. Frank Dully and his wife Becky of Fernadina Beach, Fla. and Robert Dully and his wife Sally of Huntington.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Funeral Home in Windsor has care of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to American Red Cross, 209 Farmington Ave., Farmington, CT 06032 or by visiting, www.redcross.org/donate.
Published in The Day on Apr. 23, 2020