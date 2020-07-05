Mystic - Jean Frances (Root) Dick, 94, passed away June 25, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. Born in Washington, D.C. Nov. 25, 1925, she was the daughter of Raymond Victor and Myra Morton (Hall) Kendall Root.
Jean graduated from McKinley High School in Washington, D.C., where she met her future husband, Charles Dick. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland, majoring in sociology and English. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority and continued to be an active in her local alumnae group throughout her life. Following her graduation in 1947, she was an attendance officer with the District of Columbia schools for 10 years, a position in which she made home visits to understand and resolve issues in the child's education.
After the birth of her children, Jean left the school system to devote her time and energy to her children. She loved being a mother. During her children's early years, she was very busy serving as a room mother, PTO officer and assistant Girl Scout leader, participating in many overnight camping trips. When her children entered middle school, she continued her career in a variety of administrative roles in the Arlington County Public School system.
Jean was proud of her heritage as a 10th generation American whose ancestors include a passenger on the Mayflower, and a founder of Eastham, Mass. Another ancestor fought in the American Revolutionary War and represented Harpswell, Maine, at the Massachusetts Constitutional Convention. Throughout her life, Jean spent her summers in Friendship and Tenants Harbor, Maine, where she had many relatives, warm memories and lifelong friends.
Jean was very creative; her many hobbies included painting, reading, sewing, needlepoint and English smocking. She was an active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Arlington, Va.; and in summers, she worshiped at the St. George Episcopalian Chapel in Tenants Harbor, Maine.
Four years ago, Jean and Charles moved to Mystic to be closer to their daughter and her family. Although Jean was sad to leave her many friends after a lifetime in the Washington, D.C. area, she quickly made new friends at StoneRidge. Jean was married for 69 years to her beloved husband, Charles Herbert Dick, who passed away in December 2017, on the 70th anniversary of their engagement.
She is survived by her children: John, of Arlington, Va. and Annapolis, Md. and Jennifer and her husband, James O'Donnell, of Noank; and seven grandchildren: Mhari, Jemma, Fiona, Conor and Aine O'Donnell, and Gregory and Evan Dick.
Memorial services will be held in the future, when family and friends can celebrate her life together at Noank Baptist Church in Noank and at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Arlington, Va., in June 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice
.