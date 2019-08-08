|
Stonington - Jean Frances (Lombardi) Loewenhardt, 78, of Stonington, passed into God the Father's Eternal Embrace Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Dominic and Jean (Tullio) Lombardi and was born Oct. 8, 1940, in East Longmeadow, Mass.
Jean was wed to Hubert H. Loewenhardt by the Rites of the Roman Catholic Church Mar. 3, 1962; and remained married to Hubert for fifty-seven years until her passing.
In addition to her husband, she leaves a son Christopher Francis Loewenhardt; a brother Samuel; four nieces; and three nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Jean at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Michael More Church in North Stonington. Her burial will follow the Mass at St. Michael's Cemetery in Pawcatuck. There are no calling hours.
Mystic Funeral Home has charge of her arrangements.
Published in The Day on Aug. 8, 2019