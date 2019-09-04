|
Norwich - Jean K. Finn, 97, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Orchard Grove Rehab facility in Uncasville. Born in Pittsfield, Mass. May 23, 1922, she was the loving wife of the late Robert M. Finn.
A longtime resident of Norwich, Jean worked for more than 30 years in the insurance industry, most recently at Silverman and Stockton Insurance.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Park Congregational Church, 283 Broadway Norwich. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich.
Published in The Day on Sept. 4, 2019