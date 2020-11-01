St. Lucie West, Fla. - Jean Love Glass, 100, of St Lucie West, Fla. and formerly Mystic ,entered eternal rest at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Fla. Oct. 24, 2020. She wa born in Spokane, Wash. in 1920 to Herbert and Mary Derr, the fourth of ten children.
She was educated in Spokane schools, graduating from Holy Name College, and subsequently earning a master's degree in education at Eastern Connecticut State College. She was a lifelong educator in the Groton/Mystic school systems.
Jean was employed by Boeing during World War II, taking a leadership role in recognizing women in the defense industry workplace. She married the love of her life, Ira A. Glass, a submarine officer, in 1944, in Seattle. Naval assignments took the couple from Seattle to New London, Portsmouth, N.H., Panama, Key West, Fla. and Maryland before settling in the Mystic area. The couple raised five children and were blessed with eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Jean was active at St. Patrick Church, Mystic, as well as with local scout troops, numerous book and bridge clubs and the Mystic Women's Club. Upon her husband's retirement as an executive at General Dynamics Electric Boat, the couple relocated their home to St. Lucie West, where they enjoyed an active golf life at Legacy Golf course, travel with family and friends and church activities at St. Bernadette Church .
She was predeceased by her husband Ira; children, Michael and Leanne; as well as her nine siblings. Jean is survived by daughter Veronica Zaist (Robert) of Castle Rock, Colo.; sons, Gregory Glass (Barbara) of Gainesville, Fla., and David Glass of Noank; and beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and nephews and nieces.
Memorial Services will be held at a time and place to be announced in the future. Donations can be made in memory of Jean Glass to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Port St. Lucie, FL or Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
