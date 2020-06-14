New London - Jean Marelli Quintin, 92, of New London passed away June 5, 2020, peacefully in the loving arms of her son.
Born June 25, 1927, in New London, she was the daughter of the late Reino and Mary Orlando Marelli. Jean attended Waller and Harbor schools. She graduated from Williams Memorial Institute, class of 1946. Jean proudly attended all of her high school reunions.
Jean was united in marriage to the love of her life, Thomas Edward Quintin Sept. 6, 1947, at St. Joseph's Church. Sadly, her beloved Tom passed away April 25, 2009, after 62 years of marriage. Together they were blessed with two children, a loving daughter, Shelley Quintin Barr, and loving and devoted son, Thomas Jeffrey Quintin, and his late wife, Doreen Rubin Quintin of New London.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Denise Beam and husband Brian; great-grandsons, Turner, Parker and Carter, all of Kentucky. Also, to cherish Jean's memory is her sister Helene Vera and her children, Robert, Nancy, Cathy and Paul; brother Robert Marelli and wife Carol and their children, Dana, Robert and Michael.
Her extended family included Gerald and Marilyn Rubin and their son Jeff, wife Rhonda and children, Carissa and Lilly; also, Tom and Anissa Cantone and daughter Tessa, Enid White; and several other nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Joseph Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with her care. Funeral arrangements are private.
Published in The Day on Jun. 14, 2020.