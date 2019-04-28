Denver, Colo. - Jean Marie Broughton, age 96, died in Denver, Colorado April 2, 2019.



She was born Lambertine Marie Josephine Gordijn in Maastricht, the Netherlands February 20, 1923, to Thomas H. Gordijn and Maria Anna Ronnen, the last of their five children. She grew up in a large and loving family but also experienced many of the difficulties of living under German occupation during World War II. During the war, she briefly met her husband-to-be, John Patrick Broughton, who was serving in the U.S. Army. John returned to Holland in 1948, and they were married two weeks later. Jean Americanized her name on her Passport when she moved to New London, in 1948, and later moved to homes in Waterford, and Niantic. She was a devout Roman Catholic and she and her husband John raised their four children, Ann Mary, Thomas Patrick, Patricia Jean, and John Gerard in the Catholic faith. She loved her family and maintained close ties with all of her Dutch relatives. Holidays and good times with her family and friends were very important to her, and she was always ready for fun or a vacation trip to Europe.



Jean survived the catastrophe of the tragic death of her son John when he was only 18 years old. She emerged with her customary toughness and shortly thereafter, she and her husband John moved to New Orleans to be near their daughter, Ann where they lived from 1981 to 1997. She loved the friendly people and unique culture of this city and many of the new acquaintances that she made there became life-long friends. She was able to celebrate Mardi Gras as she had been able to celebrate Carnival in her hometown of Maastricht. She was an expert seamstress, a very good cook, and a budding artist who did many paintings.



Jean and John moved next to Tarpon Springs, Fla. to live near their daughter, Patricia Stazick in 1997. They bought a house with a pool and enjoyed the Florida lifestyle until 2006, when the Stazick family moved to Colorado. Jean and John then moved back to Niantic, to live near their son, Thomas Broughton and his family. Jean's husband John died in 2011, and sadly, her son, Thomas died in 2016. In 2014, Jean moved to Colorado to live with her daughter, Patricia's family in Castle Pines where she remained until her death.



Jean Broughton was preceded in death by her two sisters, her two brothers, and her loving husband. She is survived by two daughters, Ann M. Broughton and her husband Kenneth Dalrymple of Barataria, La. and Patricia J. Stazick and her husband Jeffrey Stazick of Castle Pines, Colo. She was the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren, Jessica Pardee, Aaron Broughton, Stacey Broughton, Kara Broughton, Timothy Broughton, Zachary Stazick and Casey Stazick. She was also the proud great-grandmother of seven.



At her request, no calling hours will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Huntington St., New London. Burial will follow at East Lyme Cemetery in Flanders, East Lyme.



