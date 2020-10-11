Mystic - Jean Marie Hensley-Fauquet passed away in the arms of her daughter Jenny and in the presence of her loving niece Michele Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 unexpectedly. Born March 1, 1950, in New London, to Pricilla Fauquet and Norman Hensley, Jean grew up in Mystic, spending her youth at her grandparents' "Fauquet Marina" in downtown Mystic. She attended Stonington High School, and went on to marry Jun Alfredo Baldoz in 1967. She was a loving mother to ten children.



Jean's greatest pride and joy in her life was her family. She loved to speak about how much they meant to her, and had a knack for remembering everyone's birthdays. She loved spending the holidays with family, Christmas being her favorite. She loved arts and crafts, picking up shells on the beach, shopping, dancing, singing and listening to church hymns and country music. She had an infectious smile and beautiful eyes that could light up a room. She was loved so much by her family, and will be missed more than words can say.



She is loved and survived by her ten children: Alfredo and Cherie Baldoz, Michael Baldoz, Leilani Huff, Kimberly Weber, Matthew Baldoz, Eric and Jennifer Baldoz, Jenny Baldoz, Brian Baldoz, Kirsten Fauquet and Nicholas Fauquet; her siblings, Norman Hensley, Linda Barrios, Patricia Hensley, Gary Hensley, Debra Post and Robert Hensley; her 26 grandchildren: Adam, Ceceilia, Kayla, Gage, James, Shawn, Lucas, Derrik, Karlie, Sam, Logan, Talia, Hayley, Sydney, Ty, Allie, Mattie, Kato, Khloe, Phoebe, Gabriella, Mason, Finn, Dallas, Lillyanna and Zuri; and her 23 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and all of her beloved extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Sandra; niece Alexxis; and nephews, Steven and AJ.



There will be a private family service Wednesday, October 14, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic, followed by an church service to be held at St. Patrick Church, Mystic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store