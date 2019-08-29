|
Oakdale - Jean Marie (McMahon) Veroneau, 81, died peacefully at home August 26, 2019. Born in Providence R.I. she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Myrtle McMahon and wife of the late Donald Roland Veroneau.
Jean is survived by her beloved children, Mark Stephen and Douglas Raymond Veroneau, Sherrie Fowler; and her loving sisters, Ellen Penswick and Nanci Rayn. She was predeceased by her son Montague (Donald) Verone' ; and loving sister Carol Cote. She was also the proud and devoted grandmother "GJ" of ten and great-grandmother "GG" to eight.
She was a pure true Irish soul and passionate Red Sox fan. As the matriarch of the ever-expanding clan, she will be missed and loved for all time.
Visitation will be Saturday Aug. 31, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Montville Funeral Home, 83 Norwich New London Turnpike, Uncasville, followed a Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery Uncasville.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Oakdale Fire Company, 444 Chapel Hill Rd., Oakdale CT. 06370.
Published in The Day on Aug. 29, 2019