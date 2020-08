Or Copy this URL to Share

Mystic - Jean-Pierre Crozet of Mystic, loving husband of Elsa Cancellieri Crozet passed away Aug. 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.



In addition to his wife of almost 50 years, he also leaves behind a loving daughter Chanta (Peter) Watrous; and two grandsons.



A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Day.



Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store