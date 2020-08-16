Mystic - Jean-Pierre Crozet, 89, of Mystic, loving husband of Elsa Cancellieri Crozet, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer. He was born April 16, 1931, in Geneva, Switzerland, the son of Leon and Julia (Salzgeber) Crozet.



He served in the Swiss Army. He came to the United States in 1956, where he worked as a mechanic. He later met Elsa and they were married Oct. 10, 1970. He later worked at Wyman Gordon for over 20 years, until his retirement. Jean-Pierre enjoyed cycling, Formula 1 racing, going to the beach, working in his yard, especially the flower gardens, and spending precious time with his family.



In addition to his wife of almost 50 years, he also leaves behind a loving daughter and son-in-law, Chantal (Peter) Watrous; and two grandsons, Christian and Emanuel Watrous; and nieces and nephews, Kenny and Debbie Silvestri and Kim and Kelley Behrens. He was predeceased by his sister, Jacqueline Crozet-Fernando.



The service was private and burial was in the family plot at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic, is entrusted with the arrangements.



