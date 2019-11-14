|
|
Willimantic - Jean-Pierre Godbout, 67, of Willimantic died Tuesday, Nov. 12, at his home following a brief battle with ALS.
He was born May 20, 1952, a son of the late Florent and Giselle (Pinard) Godbout in Sherbrooke, P.Q. Canada. He came to the United States in 1968 and settled in Willimantic where he graduated from Windham High School in 1970.
Jean-Pierre married his wife, Deborah (Desruisseaux) Feb. 13, 1971, and had three children, Renée Godbout, Jason Godbout and Nicole Godbout of Willimantic.
A talented carpenter, he was employed at Eastern Connecticut State University for more than 30 years, retiring as a facilities supervisor. Jean-Pierre was the proud owner of a sailboat named "Récompense" – where he spent many hours cultivating life-long friendships and memories that became so important to him.
In addition to his wife and children he leaves a brother Marc Godbout of St. Camille, P.Q. Canada; and sisters, Francoise Godbout of Sherbrooke, P.Q. Canada, Michelle Gouin of Hampton and Sylvie Godbout of Chaplin; parents in-law Robert and Barbara Desruisseaux of Willimantic; and many brothers and sisters in-law, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his daughter Renée Lyn Godbout; and brother Guy Godbout. He will be remembered as a loving family man who always put others before himself.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Bacon Funeral Home, 71 Prospect St., Willimantic. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Joseph Church, 99 Jackson St., Willimantic, with burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in St. Joseph Cemetery, Club Road, Willimantic.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the ALS Association of CT, 4 Oxford Rd., Milford, CT 06460.
To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.baconfh.com
Published in The Day on Nov. 14, 2019