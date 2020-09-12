1/
Jeanette Driscoll
Mystic - Jeanette Driscoll, 89, died April 23, 2020.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton. Guests are asked to comply with State of Connecticut COVID-19 regulations regarding masks and social distancing. Burial will be private for the family.

A complete obituary will appear in The Day Sunday, Sept.13.

The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.

Published in The Day on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
