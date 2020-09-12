Mystic - Jeanette Driscoll, 89, died April 23, 2020.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton. Guests are asked to comply with State of Connecticut COVID-19 regulations regarding masks and social distancing. Burial will be private for the family.
A complete obituary will appear in The Day Sunday, Sept.13.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Sep. 12, 2020.