1/
Jeanette Driscoll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mystic - Jeanette Driscoll, 89, of Mystic died of complications of dementia Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.

She was born in Norwich, the daughter of the late Michael and Rose Marie (Barber) Diodato. She grew up there and was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy. She was the loving wife of the late Daniel E. Driscoll Jr. for 55 years. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her daughter Danielle A. McGaffigan and son-in-law John J.; her son Daniel E. Driscoll III; three grandsons, Daniel E. Driscoll IV, Evan C. Driscoll and Jack B. Driscoll; one sibling Daniel J. Diodato; and several nieces and nephews.

Jeanette and her husband Dan lived in Norwich for most of their lives, except from 1998 to 2005, when they lived in Estero, Fla., which they both thoroughly enjoyed. She loved children; and one of the highlights of her life was working in the Norwich Public School System at Wequonnoc School for several years.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton. Guests are asked to comply with the State of Connecticut COVID-19 regulations regarding masks and social distancing. Burial will be private for the family.

The family wants to acknowledge and thank Jeanette's wonderful caregiver, Kelly. Also, special thanks to administrator, Wendy Hayes, her assistant Lynn and several special friends: Doris, Sharon and Tony and Agatha for making Jeanette's stay for 12 years at Mystic River Homes so pleasurable. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Mystic River Homes, 201 Elm Street, Noank, CT 06340-5536; and American Lighthouse Foundation, P.O. Box 565, Rockland, ME 04841 or online where you can choose the type of donation.

The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dinoto Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved