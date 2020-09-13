Mystic - Jeanette Driscoll, 89, of Mystic died of complications of dementia Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.



She was born in Norwich, the daughter of the late Michael and Rose Marie (Barber) Diodato. She grew up there and was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy. She was the loving wife of the late Daniel E. Driscoll Jr. for 55 years. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her daughter Danielle A. McGaffigan and son-in-law John J.; her son Daniel E. Driscoll III; three grandsons, Daniel E. Driscoll IV, Evan C. Driscoll and Jack B. Driscoll; one sibling Daniel J. Diodato; and several nieces and nephews.



Jeanette and her husband Dan lived in Norwich for most of their lives, except from 1998 to 2005, when they lived in Estero, Fla., which they both thoroughly enjoyed. She loved children; and one of the highlights of her life was working in the Norwich Public School System at Wequonnoc School for several years.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton. Guests are asked to comply with the State of Connecticut COVID-19 regulations regarding masks and social distancing. Burial will be private for the family.



The family wants to acknowledge and thank Jeanette's wonderful caregiver, Kelly. Also, special thanks to administrator, Wendy Hayes, her assistant Lynn and several special friends: Doris, Sharon and Tony and Agatha for making Jeanette's stay for 12 years at Mystic River Homes so pleasurable. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Mystic River Homes, 201 Elm Street, Noank, CT 06340-5536; and American Lighthouse Foundation, P.O. Box 565, Rockland, ME 04841 or online where you can choose the type of donation.



The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.



