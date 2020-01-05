Home

Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
Jeanette Lucille Maplesden


1922 - 2020
Jeanette Lucille Maplesden Obituary
Montville - Jeanette Lucille Maplesden, 97, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Atria Crossroads Place in Waterford.

Jeanette was born Dec. 9, 1922, to Byron and Edna (Stott) Fargo of Norwich and was a longtime resident of Montville. She attended Norwich public schools and was a proud graduate of the Norwich Free Academy, class of 1940. She was a communicant of Christ Episcopal Church in Norwich. Jeanette married her husband, George Thomas (Tom) Maplesden, Feb. 14, 1941, in Norwich.

She is survived by her daughter Gloria Stergio and her husband Michael, of Salem; two granddaughters, Dana Gustley Cosgrove and her husband Jay, of Farmington, N.H. and Kristin Stergio of Oakdale; and four great-grandchildren: Seth and Riley Hart, Jarrett Kapilotis and Trevor Lamirande. In addition to her husband, Jeanette was predeceased by her son Thomas Maplesden; daughter Gail Maplesden; and granddaughter Traci Beth Hart. Jeanette's family would like to thank the staff of Atria Crossroads Place for their three years of kindness, friendship and care; and wish to express their gratitude to the staff of VITAS Healthcare who cared for her in her final days.

Jeanette's funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 5, 2020
