Norwich - Jeanette Marie Boelens, 92, gracefully passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Pittsfield, Mass. March 8, 1927, to the late Azzo and Corina (Montani) Delmolino. Jeanette was a graduate of Williams High School in 1945 and worked for a time as a cook and an Executive Secretary for a local Banker. On Jan. 17, 1953, in W. Stockbridge, Mass. she married her beloved husband John Boelens who predeceased her. Thereafter, Jeanette was a committed homemaker and wonderful mom. With a voice of an angel she'd sing about the house while doing daily tasks and bring that voice to church on Sundays. She was known to always be willing to lend a hand to anyone in need and donated to many charities.
Jeanette leaves behind a son Shawn Boelens and his wife Candy; a daughter, Corinne Renaldi and husband Jack; grandchildren, Sarah Bibby, Brent Renaldi, Shanna Renaldi; and one great-grandson, Connor Smallwood. She was predeceased by siblings, Constantine, Reno and Leo Domilino, Corina Larkin and Armida Beatrice.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Jefferson Ave., New London. There are no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 119 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford.
Donations in Jeanette's memory may be made to the .
Published in The Day on Feb. 12, 2020