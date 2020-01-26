|
Niantic - Jeanne Elizabeth Bilskis, 97, another of the greatest generation has passed away. Born June 24, 1922, a loving wife, mother and grandmother died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Niantic.
Jeanne lived a full and exciting life. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a war bride and married Joe Bilskis in 1944, in Omaha, Neb. When Joe returned from overseas, they settled in Cleveland, where their son Richard and daughter Carol were born. In 1957, tired of the Cleveland winters, they moved to California where Joe found work as a tool and die maker. Jeanne was a prominent member of the Delta Gamma chapter of the Phi Beta Psi Sorority and enjoyed the philanthropy and social life that accompanied her membership. Through the BPOE, they enjoyed socializing, camping and dancing with their friends. Jeanne was an accomplished seamstress, and had an artist's eye for color, style and design. She created in a variety of media, and her beautiful works grace the homes of her family and friends. In 1984, after Joe passed away, Jeanne moved to Connecticut to be near her daughter and her grandchildren. She continued to travel, dance, create and socialize in her New England home. Family meant everything to Jeanne, and we, her family, will forever be grateful for the love, support and guidance she provided each of us. She is survived by her son Richard; daughter Carol; four grandchildren: Jennifer, Christina, Patricia and Joseph; and three great-grandchildren, Jonathan, George and Simon. Jeanne was predeceased by her loving grandson, David. No services will be held.
