Mystic - Jeanne Phillips Wilkinson, 92, of Mystic and formerly of Noank, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Avalon Health Center at StoneRidge in Mystic. Jeanne was born Dec. 17, 1927, in Glen Cove, N.Y. to Mary Catherine (Geraghty) and George Tappen Phillips.



Jeanne was married for 64 years to Robert Millett Wilkinson, who predeceased her in 2016. She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Wilkinson and her husband Tom Clukey, of New Gloucester, Maine; son, Alan Wilkinson; daughter-in-law, Anne Wilkinson of Noank; and her two grandchildren, Benjamin and Sarah Wilkinson of Noank. She was predeceased in 2010, by her son, Donald "Donzo" Wilkinson. In addition, she is survived by her sister Helen Smith of Huntington, N.Y.; brother-in-law William du Barry Thomas; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Barbara Luyster and Ann Thomas.



Jeanne was born and raised in Glen Cove, N.Y. She married Bob five days after his graduation, as a naval architect, from the Webb Institute. They lived in Woodstock, N.Y. before moving to Noank for Bob to work at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton. They lived in Noank for over 50 years. Jeanne enjoyed volunteering with the Girl Scouts of the USA, making beautiful hooked rugs, swimming with her friends, sailing and going on summer cruises with her family, visiting coastal Maine, attending reunions with the Webb class of 1951, spending time with her grandchildren and taking cruises with Bob aboard the Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mary II.



Jeanne was an active volunteer for over 30 years, as part of the Lawrence + Memorial Auxiliary, in the hospital Lobby Shop. She served as buyer, particularly for children's clothing, and enjoyed traveling to vendor shows to find merchandise. In more recent years, she enjoyed working at the StoneRidge store. Jeanne was a member of Shennecossett Yacht Club, the Noank Historical Society and an honorary member of the Mystic River Mudhead Sailing Association. She was a member of Mystic Seaport Museum for over 50 years.



We would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Avalon Health Care for their compassionate care of Jeanne during this unusual pandemic time.



A private service will be held at a later date. The Dinoto Funeral Home in Mystic is assisting with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store