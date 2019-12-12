|
|
Old Lyme - Jeannette C. Speirs, 88, of Old Lyme passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Gladeview Nursing Home, Old Saybrook.
Mrs. Speirs was born Feb. 15, 1931, in Hartford to Nunzio and Carmelina Corsino. She was the beloved wife of James Speirs who predeceased her.
Jeannette was an elementary school teacher in Connecticut for most of her career. She also taught second grade during the time she and her family resided in Sarasota, Fla. for five years.
Mrs. Speirs is survived by her daughters, Alison Williams and Susan Delaney, both of Old Lyme; sons, James A. Speirs Jr. of Miami Beach, Fla.; Robert D. Speirs of Myersville, Md., as well as nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Besides her husband, she is predeceased by her sisters, Antoinette Corsino and Vincenzina (Corsino) Cultrerra as well as her brother, Francis Corsino.
A graveside service will be held in Duck River Cemetery in the Spring.
Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for tributes and more information.
Published in The Day on Dec. 12, 2019