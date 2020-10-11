1/1
Jeffrey Arnold "Jeff" Sherman
1953 - 2020
New London - On Aug. 29, 2020, Jeffrey Arnold Sherman of New London passed away at the age of 67. Born May 25, 1953, he was fondly known as "brother Jeff" to family and friends. He was a true lover of music, a naturally gifted piano player and a proud member of The Family Stoned, a well-known New London band.

Jeff also had a love of travel, and visited many countries in Southeast Asia. He had a deep affection for Thailand, where he lived for eleven years, teaching English to elementary school children. Best known for his quick wit and clever sense of humor, there was also a more serious side to Jeff that thought and cared deeply about the world. He had a passion for politics, quantum mechanics, philosophy and psychology; he was forever trying to tackle the larger questions in life, and make sense of his earthly experience. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his sisters, Lynn Sherman and Stephanie Stickley of Sonoma, Calif. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to www.fridaysrescuefoundation; Take the Lead Animal Rescue and Adopt-a-pet.com. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence or share a memory with the Sherman family.

Published in The Day on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
8608892374
