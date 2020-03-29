|
|
Waterford - Jeffrey Chung-Wai Lew, 34, of Waterford, died unexpectedly March 24, 2020, at his home. He was a beloved son, brother, husband and father. He was born in Long Beach, Calif. Aug. 5, 1985, to Sonny Long Son Lew and Cecilia Mownping Lew of Ledyard. He was married to Lindsay Graham-Lew of Waterford June 23, 2012.
Jeffrey was a 2003 graduate of Ledyard High School and a 2007 graduate of University of Connecticut. He was a senior designer at General Dynamics Corporation, Electric Boat Division since 2007.
Besides his parents and wife, Jeffrey is survived by a son, James; a brother Alexander Lew of Ledyard; a grandmother Sue Ying Lew; and aunts Betty Lew and Mary Ann Lew of Long Beach, Calif.; and his in-laws, Captain Scot Graham, USCG (Ret.) and Mrs. Theresse Graham of Fort Myers, Fla.
Jeffrey was an active member of the Poquonnock Bridge Baptist Church, 1241 Poquonnock Road in Groton. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date. Please share condolences on Mr. Lew's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 29, 2020