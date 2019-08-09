|
|
Norwich - Jeffrey David Brown, 35, of Norwich passed away Aug. 4, 2019. He was born Dec. 3, 1983, in New London.
He is survived by his mother Tammy Fletcher; a brother Matthew Brown both of Summerville, S.C.; and his grandmother Patricia Hancock. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Edward Hancock.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London.
Online condolences may be shared with Jeffrey's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Aug. 9, 2019