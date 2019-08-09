Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey David Brown


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey David Brown Obituary
Norwich - Jeffrey David Brown, 35, of Norwich passed away Aug. 4, 2019. He was born Dec. 3, 1983, in New London.

He is survived by his mother Tammy Fletcher; a brother Matthew Brown both of Summerville, S.C.; and his grandmother Patricia Hancock. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Edward Hancock.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London.

Online condolences may be shared with Jeffrey's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now