Jeffrey M. Topalis


1946 - 2019
Jeffrey M. Topalis Obituary
Norwich - Jeffrey M. Topalis, 73, a longtime Norwich resident, died Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born in England March 18, 1946. He was the loving husband of Jeanne (St. Germain) Topalis.

Jeffrey worked as a truck driver for Hostess, delivered the Day Paper and last worked at Mohegan Sun in the valet department. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having honorably served in the United States Army.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike, Norwich.

The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Aug. 14, 2019
