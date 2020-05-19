Jeffrey Matthew "Jeff" Betz
1961 - 2020
Norwich - Jeffrey Matthew "Jeff" Betz of Norwich passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Jeff, born in Lancaster, Pa. June 20, 1961, grew up on the Stonington side of Mystic. He was a beloved husband, father, son-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend who brought humor and loving kindness to every place he entered.

Jeff is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Opal (Rosenshein) Betz; his two children, Jacob Betz and Sarah Beth Betz, both of Norwich; along with many extended family members and his three much-loved dogs.

Although sad, we as a family take solace that Jeff is with us in spirit and no longer in pain. He was a genuine loving husband and father, whose happiness was spending time with family and friends and going on long motorcycle rides. He enjoyed telling stories, working with his hands, and had a great love for all creatures, nature, and especially his dogs. His caring and loving spirit and humorous wit will always be in the hearts of those who knew him.

Given the situation with COVID-19, burial was private. In lieu of flowers, please go out of your way to perform a kind and caring act for someone who needs your help right now. Please do this in Jeff's honor. Small or large, he would have loved knowing that he was the inspiration for so many kind deeds.

Our family wishes to thank Connecticut Home Care Solutions and Hartford HealthCare at Home – Center for Hospice Care staff for their excellent and loving care and support they provided to Jeff and our family. Thanks to all our family and friends who have loved and supported us throughout our lives, in good and bad.

Published in The Day on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
