Norwich - Sept. 27, Jenae R. Williams, lovingly referred to as "Nay Nay", went home to be with the Lord. She was born Jan. 26, 1994 ,the daughter of Terry Williams Sr. and Suzanne Gomez of Norwich. She's also daughter to Richard Gomez (husband to Suzanne) and Jill Geising (stepmom).
Jenae lived her 25 years in Norwich. She attended IDCS, Norwich Tech and NFA where she was a member of the dance team until graduating in 2012. She went on to attend Marinello beauty school, earning a degree in Esthetics, which later lead to her employment at The Spa at Norwich Inn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Cornerstone Church, 248 Broadway St., Norwich.
Published in The Day on Oct. 2, 2019