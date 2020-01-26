|
Ledyard - Jenna Katherine Foltz, 15, of Ledyard died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved daughter of Stephen and Brenda Foltz, and sister of Ethan Foltz.
Jenna's family will greet relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. A Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at at the Ledyard Congregational Church, 722 Colonel Ledyard Highway. Burial will follow in Avery-Stoddard Cemetery. After the burial, all are invited back to the church for a time of fellowship. A complete obituary will be published in Monday's New London Day.
