Jennie B. Surdo


1932 - 2019
Jennie B. Surdo Obituary
Niantic - Jennie B. Surdo, 86, of Niantic, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, New London.

Mrs. Surdo was born on December 21, 1932 in New London to Lucia and Bartholomew Genovese.

She is survived by her husband, James Surdo.

Calling hours will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 1, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Ave., Niantic, CT. 06357. A prayer service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Day on Feb. 26, 2019
