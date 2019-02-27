Niantic - Jennie Bettina Surdo, age 86, of Niantic, CT passed away Feb. 24, 2019, surrounded by family, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, in New London. Jennie was born on December 21, 1932, to Bartholomew and Lucia Genovese, in New London.



Jennie was an amazing wife, mom, sister, aunt and grandmother who lived for her family. Always happiest when she had a house full of people to cook for. No one enjoyed a party more than her. She treasured family and exuded undying love for each one of us. She always had a big smile on her face and never complained once of any pain she endured with the many ailments she had over the past 10 years, including triple bypass surgery. She will be missed by many for years to come.



Jennie is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Surdo; her daughter, Jacqueline Swaney and husband (Kim); her son, James Surdo and his wife (Christine); her four grandchildren, Kristen and John Swaney, and William and James Surdo; and great-grandson Joseph Surdo. She is also survived by her sisters, Grace Judson and Gloria Smalarz and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Josephine Genovese and her brother, Vito Genovese.



Services will be held from 3:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m., Friday, Mar. 1, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Ave., Niantic, CT 06357. A prayer service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to join to reminisce and celebrate her life. Published in The Day on Feb. 27, 2019