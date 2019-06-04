Montville - Jennie (Zaiewski) Lubszewicz died at her home in Montville, May 28, 2019, where she had resided for 59 years.



Born to Albina (Norowski) and Joseph Zaiewski in Norwich July 22, 1927. She was predeceased, in 2000, by her husband, Stanley Lubszewicz, who she married in Norwich May 7, 1960.



Jennie retired from Backus Hospital, where she worked in the physical therapy department for many years.



She leaves behind her four daughters, Cynthia Ackles and husband, David, of Montville, Michele Audette and husband, Andre, of Griswold, Sharon Krone and partner, Steven Atkinson, of Montville, and Sandra Rader and husband, Roger, of Goose Creek S.C. She also leaves her grandchildren, Nicholas Audette, Ariel Audette, Britney Krone, Michael Rader, Heidi Rader, and Timothy Rader; her great-grandchildren, Desary Orozco, and Stas Rader; a great-granddaughter, Eden Orozco, and several nieces and nephews. Jennie also leaves her lifelong friend, Bernice Senkewitcz, of Norwich. Jennie was a member of St. John's Church in Montville.



Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Montville Funeral Home 53 Norwich new London Tpke. Uncasville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. John's Church Montville. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Norwich. Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence. Published in The Day on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary