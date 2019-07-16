Home

Jennifer Balint-Steele

Jennifer Balint-Steele In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Jennifer Balint-Steele July 16, 2009 - July 16, 2019 Like a song that remains in the heart When the music is playing no more Like a fragrance that stays in the air Where a flower has blossomed before Like a star that continues to glow long after the breaking of dawn The Jennifer we have loved remains with us still, and the beautiful memories go on …. Forever in our hearts, Mom, Dad, Joe, Jack, Theodoria, John and daughters; Amanda & Sarah
Published in The Day on July 16, 2019
