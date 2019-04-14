Madison, N.H. - Jennifer (Selden) Leiser, 42, passed away March 30, 2019, after a prolonged fight with cancer. Jennifer was born in Plantation, Fla. and spent much of her youth living in Florida before attending Duke University for College and Nova Southeastern for Graduate school. She then moved to Connecticut for post graduate work starting in 2002 where she met the love of her life, Adam. They lived in Connecticut together and raised three daughters until moving to Madison, N.H. in 2017.



She is survived by her dedicated husband, Adam; and three daughters, Madeline, Emily, and Camilla. She loved each of them with all of her heart. She also leaves behind her father Bruce Selden; and half-brothers, Marc Selden and Adam Selden and their respective families.



Jen dedicated her life to helping others through work and volunteerism. She will always be remembered for her big heart, gorgeous smile, and incredible mind. Donations to the kidney cancer research alliance are appreciated. Published in The Day on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary