New London - Jenny J. Pavent passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. She was born Jenny Kuzniar on Dec. 6, 1923, in Fall River, Mass.; one of six children. She later married the love of her life, Edward P. Pavent and raised four wonderful children; Joyce, Paula, Edward, and Joan.



Jenny received great joy spending time with her children and grandchildren. She made countless trips to Vermont and New Hampshire with her family throughout the years. She easily made friends out of strangers as she was willing to strike up a conversation with anyone. She enjoyed the simple things in life needing only her soaps and a good piece of chocolate to be content.



Jenny is predeceased by her husband Edward, and daughter Joyce. Jenny leaves behind her son Edward Pavent, daughters Paula Lorentz and Joan Goodrick and sister Lilian Mitchell; along with many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is loved and missed by all. Funeral services will be private. She will be laid to rest in Notre Dame Cemetery, 1540 Stafford Road, Fall River, MA. Published in The Day on Feb. 21, 2019