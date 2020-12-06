Concord, N.H. - Jerald F. "Jerry" Yuhas, 77, beloved husband of Linda B. Yuhas and father of Eric S. Yuhas and Sarah L. Yuhas Kirn, passed away Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020, from complications of dementia at Pleasant View Center. Jerry was born May 31, 1943, to Joseph Yuhas and Marjorie Thayer Yuhas, and grew up on Vauxhall Street in Waterford. He had a lifelong passion for teaching and public service.
Jerry lived most of his life in Waterford, graduating from Waterford High School in 1961, and enrolling at Central Connecticut State University. In 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Claire Bezanson. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this past September. After his graduation from Central in 1965, he joined the faculty of Waterford High School, where he taught math until 2000, serving as Math Department chairman from 1980, until retirement.
Jerry's example influenced the paths of Eric, assistant principal of the Sound School in New Haven and Sarah, an assistant director at the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. His teaching career spanned 35 years and touched the lives of thousands of Waterford youth. It also included service as a charter member of the Waterford Federation of Teachers. And he volunteered so regularly with the Waterford High School Music Department, that he was presented with a conductor's baton upon his retirement. Starting in 1980, and continuing well past his retirement from teaching, Jerry worked at the Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home in New London, helping families to usher their loved ones through the last stage of their earthly journey.
Bilingual in English and Spanish, after retirement Jerry spent months of each year in Mexico and Chile with family and friends. But his favorite place was Waterford, where he was active in Democratic town politics as chief moderator, town committee member and Justice of the Peace.
Jerry was an accomplished piano and accordion player, and sang in the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Choir. He enjoyed travel, gardening, antiquing and especially, welcoming family, friends, exchange students, wayward souls and kindred spirits to the family home on Great Neck Road for hospitality, conversation, song and laughter which often stretched into the wee hours of the night. That generosity of spirit also guided Jerry's active roles in AFS Intercultural Programs, as president of the local chapter, a volunteer house parent for their national orientation program for incoming exchange students and especially, as host father to Marco Antonio Valdivia, Juan Carlos Rivera and Karin Hallheden, three wonderful high school students from abroad who each spent a year in Waterford and became integral members of the Yuhas extended family.
Jerry is also survived by his brother Eugene Yuhas of Las Vegas, N.V.; son-in-law Joshua Yuhas Kirn of Concord, N.H.; daughter-in-law Michelle Malone of New Haven; grandchildren, Bailey and Avery Yuhas Kirn and Samuel and Aurelia Malone; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Marge and Joe Yuhas; his in-Laws, Earl and Gertrude Bezanson; his sister-in-law Mary Louise Yuhas; and his best friend Charles Piskura. In later life, Jerry and Linda moved to New Hampshire to be closer to Sarah, Josh and the girls. Visits with their New Haven grandchildren were always welcome as well.
It is with heavy heart that Jerry's family acknowledges the fact that full closure cannot be reached until the end of the current pandemic situation. But at that point, a celebration of Jerry's life will be held, and everyone will be invited to join with his family in honoring a life full of love and public service, well lived. In the meantime, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Waterford Public Schools, AFS Intercultural Programs, Project Oceanology, or the Sound School. Please visit www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com
for photos, tributes and the online guestbook. Stay tuned . . . .